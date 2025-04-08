Snowpack remains below average across much of the state

Montana’s weather last month was marked by a mix of rain, fresh snow, and even some snow melt.

The good news is precipitation was above normal for March across most of the state. That’s according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman.

Deficits, however, stubbornly persist in a few locations. The Sun-Teton-Marias and St. Mary River basins have hovered around 70-80% of normal. The Upper Clark Fork and Power River Basins are also lagging behind.

NRCS says the Rocky Mountain Front needs several large winter storms this month and next if the region has any hope for a typical snowpack and normal summer streamflows.