© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate now during spring pledge week - April 7 -14

Snowpack remains below average across much of the state

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published April 8, 2025 at 6:56 PM MDT
Snow Depth, Percent of POR Average, April 1, 2025
USDA NRCS
Snow Depth, Percent of POR Average, April 1, 2025

Montana’s weather last month was marked by a mix of rain, fresh snow, and even some snow melt.

The good news is precipitation was above normal for March across most of the state. That’s according to the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman.

Deficits, however, stubbornly persist in a few locations. The Sun-Teton-Marias and St. Mary River basins have hovered around 70-80% of normal. The Upper Clark Fork and Power River Basins are also lagging behind.

NRCS says the Rocky Mountain Front needs several large winter storms this month and next if the region has any hope for a typical snowpack and normal summer streamflows.
Tags
Montana News Natural Resoures Conservation ServiceRocky Mountain Frontsnowpackweatherdrought
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information