Humanities Montana is hit by Trump cuts

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published April 4, 2025 at 8:17 AM MDT

Humanities Montana receives just under a million dollars a year from The National Endowment for the Humanities. The money funds programs across the state providing Montanans with access to education on history, literature, philosophy and more.

Jill Baker is the executive director of Humanities Montana. She received word Wednesday from the National Endowment for the Humanities that its grant funding would be terminated. According to the most recent financial data, that funding totals about 80% of its budget.

Baker said the organization is figuring out what to do next.

"Our programs bring people together across divides, and I think that'll be a real gap for us if this funding completely goes away.”

Last year, Humanities Montana awarded 61 grants to organizations across the state.

Editor's note: Some MTPR programming is supported by Humanities Montana, but the MTPR newsroom is editorially independent.
Montana News Humanities Montana
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter, social media content creator and host of All Things Considered on Montana Public Radio. She can be reached by email at elinor.smith@umontana.edu.
