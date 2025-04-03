© 2025 MTPR
Bill to weaken Montana air quality standards advances

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 3, 2025 at 5:37 AM MDT
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip
Kayla Desroches/Yellowstone Public Radio
Coal fired power plant in Colstrip

Before federal air quality rules were passed, Montana created state regulations to reduce how much mercury was emitted from coal plants. The change cut several thousand pounds of the chemical element that harms human health and brain function from entering the air.

"We did that because the federal government was slow. It wasn't doing its job," Anne Hedges with the Montana Environmental Information Center said during a recent hearing. 

Hedges told lawmakers the passage of House Bill 291 would prevent Montana from being able to do something like that ever again.

"We should have the right to continue to protect Montanans' health when the federal government fails to do so," she said.

The bill, carried by Billings Republican Rep. Greg Oblander, would prevent Montana from having air quality standards more stringent than the federal Clean Air Act. It passed out of the Senate Natural Resources Committee Monday.

The bill was supported by industry groups including the state’s coal council and petroleum association. John Iverson with the Treasure State Resources Association said when the state gets in front of the federal government it causes a mess.

"Making one corner of the pool the non peeing section doesn't improve your swimming experience, and so we got to look at air quality more holistically, and I think this bill does that."

Environmental groups, as well as pediatrician groups spoke against the legislation, saying it would harm human health.

This state legislation comes at the same time that the Trump Administration has announced plans to roll back Biden-era changes that would have further limited how much pollution coal plants can release.

Reporting from the New York Times recently found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency created a new email account power plants and industry groups can contact to request exemptions from the Clean Air Act.

The coal-fired power plant in Colstrip, Montana is the highest emitter of these toxic chemicals of any plant in the country. The plant’s owners said the cost of getting into compliance with the Biden-era regulations would jeopardize Colstrip’s future. NorthWestern Energy, which owns part of Colstrip, said the Trump administration’s changes will lead to energy cost savings.

The bill is scheduled for debate on the Senate floor.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
