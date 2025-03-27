Auditors find no waste, fraud or abuse from Senate president's contract for outside counsel

Legislative auditors concluded the president of the state Senate did not waste government resources or abuse his power when he contracted outside counsel for legislative work.

Republican Sen. Shelley Vance of Belgrade originally made a motion to have the ethics committee review Senate President Matt Regier’s public contracts for a private attorney.

Vance asked for an investigation into whether the contracts were legal, whether Regier had the authority to sign them and if they amounted to waste, fraud or abuse. The Senate approved a substitute motion to have legislative auditors review the contracts first.

Vance cited reporting from Montana Free Press on Regier’s use of public contracts to retain outside counsel. The story noted that a bill to allow Regier to hire his own attorney died during the 2023 legislative session.

The Legislative Audit Division found that legal funding and authority exist elsewhere in state law for Regier to execute such contracts. Auditors concluded Regier used the proper process to hire an attorney.

Regier criticized Vance and Montana Free Press, saying their information is false. He called on Montana Free Press to retract its story.

John Adams, editor-in-chief of the Free Press, said the publication stands by its reporting. He said the story did not allege misconduct, but raised timely questions about public spending, contracting procedures and legislative accountability.

