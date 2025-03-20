Teacher pay bill has bipartisan support and backing from school districts

Public education policymakers say hundreds of Montana school districts are eagerly lining up for state funding that would increase teacher pay.

The STARS Act promises schools a piece of about $50 million if they raise starting teacher pay. Teachers would need to make more than $41,000. The bill received another glowing committee hearing in the state Legislature Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Llew Jones of Conrad is the bill’s sponsor.

"Like all new things, they’re a little nervous, but I have never seen a bill change behavior in schools so rapidly as this bill has, even before its passage,” Jones told a Senate committee.

It still needs to clear the Senate and get a signature from the governor to become law. Montana School Boards Association director Lance Melton told lawmakers he’s spoken with about 250 districts that are working to make sure they qualify in advance.

The STARS Act has so far amassed broad bipartisan support during its run through the Legislature.