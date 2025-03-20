© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Teacher pay bill has bipartisan support and backing from school districts

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 20, 2025 at 4:02 AM MDT

Public education policymakers say hundreds of Montana school districts are eagerly lining up for state funding that would increase teacher pay.

The STARS Act promises schools a piece of about $50 million if they raise starting teacher pay. Teachers would need to make more than $41,000. The bill received another glowing committee hearing in the state Legislature Wednesday.

Republican Rep. Llew Jones of Conrad is the bill’s sponsor.

"Like all new things, they’re a little nervous, but I have never seen a bill change behavior in schools so rapidly as this bill has, even before its passage,” Jones told a Senate committee.

It still needs to clear the Senate and get a signature from the governor to become law. Montana School Boards Association director Lance Melton told lawmakers he’s spoken with about 250 districts that are working to make sure they qualify in advance.

The STARS Act has so far amassed broad bipartisan support during its run through the Legislature.

Illustration of a classroom with adolescent children sitting in desks while the teacher points to "The Big Why" logo on the whiteboard.
What's the story with teacher pay in Montana?
This time around, we’re unpacking an answer to a tricky education question: "Why is Montana ranked one of the last in the nation for teacher salary, and how might this be changing in the next legislative session?"
Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureLlew JonesEducationLance Melton
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information