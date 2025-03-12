© 2025 MTPR
Aquatic invasive species inspection stations open for the season

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:20 AM MDT
Watercraft inspection station sign.
Katrin Frye
Watercraft inspection station sign.

Watercraft inspection stations near the towns of Dillon, Ravalli and Anaconda opened last weekend to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species, like zebra mussels. Everyone who passes an open inspection station while towing a watercraft must stop to be inspected. There will be at least 17 watercraft inspection stations open across the state as the season progresses.

Aquatic invasive species can be harmful to Montana’s ecosystem and economy, and are often introduced accidentally. Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks reminds boaters to clean, drain and dry not only their watercraft but their gear after exiting the water. More information on the spread of aquatic invasive species can be found at fwp.mt.gov/ais.
