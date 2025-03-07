© 2025 MTPR
University of Montana says it is compliant with Trump diversity, equity & inclusion ban

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published March 7, 2025 at 6:56 AM MST

The University of Montana says it’s compliant with President Donald Trump’s executive orders banning diversity, equity and inclusion practices in public education.

The university last month conducted a five-day audit of its departments to ensure they weren’t out of line with Trump’s interpretations of federal anti-discrimination laws.

Compliance officer Jessica Weltman in a memo said the university “is not engaging in unlawful activities.” She said some departments may have changed policy and website language in light of the executive orders. MTPR asked Weltman for a list of those changes. She said she did not have one.

Montana Public Radio is licensed to the University of Montana, but retains full editorial independence.
