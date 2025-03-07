Missoula homeless shelter to close as federal pandemic aid ends

Missoula will shut down one of its two homeless shelters. Mayor Andrea Davis Friday announced her decision citing the end of one-time federal pandemic aid. The move will leave more than 150 people seeking a place to stay.

Mayor Davis said she had no choice but to shut down the Johnson Street Shelter after the city’s budget couldn’t make up the more than $1.5 million it cost to operate the facility.

Davis said the shelter will lower its capacity by 30 beds per month starting in April, with final closure in August and demolition this fall.

At a press conference, Davis announced a plan to raise nearly half a million dollars to fund a “housing sprint,” in which the city and nonprofit partners will work to connect people staying at the shelter with permanent housing.

“We think that this closure of the shelter, while it is a significant situation and decision, actually offers our community a path forward,” Davis told reporters.

The Johnson Street Shelter has operated on and off in Missoula since 2020. NBC Montana reported more than 500 people stayed at the shelter at some point this winter.

Davis said the city is unlikely to house all residents before the shelter closes.

Missoula’s other shelter, the Poverello Center, has 20 to 30 beds open, according to director Jill Bonny. Bonny said she appreciated the city’s effort, but stopped short of endorsing the plan when asked by reporters.

Missoula City Council in December banned overnight camping in city parks and imposed fines for violators.

“When it comes to people staying outside, the ordinance will remain in effect, and we’ll continue to help people sleep outside effectively, if that is their situation,” Davis said.

Some city council members at the press conference voiced support for the mayor’s decision. Two councillors in emails sent to reporters pushed back, citing the closure’s impact on unhoused people, and a perceived lack of transparency by the city.

Davis said Missoulains can support the city’s efforts by donating to Missoula County United Way’s housing solutions fund, and volunteering with the Missoula Interfaith Collaborative.