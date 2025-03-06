© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Lawmakers back bill to expand shared solar power subscriptions

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published March 6, 2025 at 6:32 AM MST

Individually installing solar panels can be inaccessible for renters, or too expensive for individual businesses or homeowners. Senate Bill 188 creates a subscription option where consumers can purchase shares of a solar array. They would then receive a credit on their utility bill for the energy generated by that system.

Nine of Montana’s electric cooperatives have this kind of a subscription in place and have seen high demand for it, like the Fergus Electric Co-op.

Scott Sweeney, is the co-op’s former general manager. He spoke in support of the bill during its first committee hearing.

“Not every house is suitable for rooftop solar. So there's barriers that renters can have and it can be hard to do these upgrades,” Sweeny said. “Senate Bill 188 enables a voluntary program that these Montanans could use to cut through all the barriers and access impactful and helpful savings.”

The bill would give similar options to customers of NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities The two utility companies opposed the legislation because of costs of building and maintaining a solar array.

Supporters say this option would help offset rising utility costs.

The bill passed out of the Senate with 38 votes from Democrats and Republicans.
Tags
Montana News Fergus Electric Co-opScott SweeneyNorthWestern EnergyMontana-Dakota UtilitiesMontana Legislature
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her three dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
Contact me
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information