Lawmakers back bill to expand shared solar power subscriptions

Individually installing solar panels can be inaccessible for renters, or too expensive for individual businesses or homeowners. Senate Bill 188 creates a subscription option where consumers can purchase shares of a solar array. They would then receive a credit on their utility bill for the energy generated by that system.

Nine of Montana’s electric cooperatives have this kind of a subscription in place and have seen high demand for it, like the Fergus Electric Co-op.

Scott Sweeney, is the co-op’s former general manager. He spoke in support of the bill during its first committee hearing.

“Not every house is suitable for rooftop solar. So there's barriers that renters can have and it can be hard to do these upgrades,” Sweeny said. “Senate Bill 188 enables a voluntary program that these Montanans could use to cut through all the barriers and access impactful and helpful savings.”

The bill would give similar options to customers of NorthWestern Energy and Montana Dakota Utilities The two utility companies opposed the legislation because of costs of building and maintaining a solar array.

Supporters say this option would help offset rising utility costs.

The bill passed out of the Senate with 38 votes from Democrats and Republicans.