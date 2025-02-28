© 2025 MTPR
Job Service meetings will focus on resources for laid-off federal workers

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 28, 2025 at 3:46 PM MST

Montana labor departments will hold office hours on March 5 for recently laid-off federal employees. The two-hour event will connect people with resources like unemployment insurance and job training.

The state deployed rapid response teams to help workers after other recent mass layoffs at timber mills and a metal mine. That included securing a $2 million federal grant last summer to offer resources to laid off timber workers, and create a skill-specific job dashboard.

At a recent press conference, Gov. Greg Gianforte said similar action could be warranted for the hundreds of federal employees living in Montana who lost their jobs.

“We’re going to help all Montanans,” Gianforte said.

The state’s job service offices will dedicate 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, March 5 to help laid off federal employees. Walk-ins during regular office hours are available for those who can’t attend.

Montana relies on federal workers to help fight wildfires and maintain national parks and lands. Gianforte says he’s confident the state will have the firefighting crews it needs this summer.

“The state is ready. We’ve topped off our fire suppression fund. We’ve made investments working with the Legislature to make our forests more resilient.”

Find more information from the Montana Department of Labor & Industry.
Montana News UnemploymentMontana Department of Labor and IndustryGreg Gianforte
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
