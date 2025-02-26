© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Efforts to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day are underway at the Capitol

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published February 26, 2025 at 7:28 AM MST

Another effort to create Indigenous Peoples Day in Montana is underway in the Capitol. State legislation would dedicate the second Monday of October to both Christopher Columbus and Indigenous people.

Missoula Democratic Sen. Shane Morigeau brought a bill that would recognize the holiday statewide by sharing Columbus Day.

This is the sixth legislative session in a row raising the issue. In 2021 and 2023, legislators attempted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day, but this year Morigeau’s bill proposes the two coincide.

Morigeau, who is a member of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes says, “For all the organizers and people I’ve worked with across the state, for them, this was the best step moving forward recognizing that other efforts we brought to the legislative body have not passed.”

Legislators who spoke in support of the bill said it struck a balance and recognized Columbus’s impacts on world history as well as Indigenous peoples’ impacts.

The Senate gave the bill an initial endorsement with a vote of 48-2.
Tags
Montana News Indigenous Peoples DayShane MorigeauColumbus DayConfederated Salish and Kootenai TribesMontana Legislature
Victoria Traxler
Victoria Traxler is MTPR's Rural Policy Reporter.
See stories by Victoria Traxler
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month

Donate a thank-you gift

Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information