GOP bathroom regulations await governor's signature

Republican lawmakers have passed a bill to regulate which public accommodations transgender, nonbinary and intersex Montanans can use.

The bill would require people to use multi-occupancy accommodations, like bathrooms, based on their chromosomal make-up and reproductive biology, regardless of gender identity. It would apply to public buildings, publicly funded domestic violence shelters, schools and correctional facilities.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate endorsed House Bill 121 along party lines. It’s now headed to the governor’s desk for consideration, and one of the earliest bills to clear the state Legislature this session. A similar bill failed to advance out of committee in 2017.

State and local government entities would be in charge of enforcing law. If found in violation, the entity would be civilly liable.

Republicans say the regulation will ensure women and girls’ privacy and safety. Democrats argue the bill is punitive and will put gender-diverse Montanans at risk for harassment.

The bill has an immediate effective date if signed by Gov. Greg Gianforte. He voiced support for the measure last month.