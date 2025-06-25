Briefs: Rural communities receive healthcare grants; Indigenous advocacy group and ACLU join lawsuit; CSKT fish consumption advisory

Two tribes and eight rural counties will receive a quarter million dollars each over the next two years. The money aims to help each community improve local mental and behavioral health systems.

The grants are part of the state’s $300 million initiative to rebuild services.

Some communities will work with the Montana Public Health Institute to assess local needs and build new programs. Others will build new systems that will have existing community health workers serve as navigators for those who need to find mental or behavioral health services.

Indigenous advocacy group and ACLU join lawsuit

Victoria Traxler

Indigenous rights groups are seeking to join a lawsuit against the state over election laws they say are prohibitive for Native Americans. The lawsuit was initially filed by the Montana Federation of Public Employees in May. It challenged a law passed during the 2025 legislative session that reduces the window to register and vote on Election Day from thirteen hours to five hours.

The ACLU of Montana, the national ACLU, and the Native American Rights Fund filed a motion to join the lawsuit the week of June 24. The groups argue the change is particularly harmful to Native American voters, who “overwhelmingly” register to vote during the times that have been cut out.

In a news release, the ACLU said this is one of several laws passed in recent years that restrict Native Americans’ ability to be a part of the state’s democratic processes.

CSKT fish consumption advisory

Shaylee Ragar

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes are advising against consuming fish caught on the lower Clark Fork. The advisory runs from the Bitterroot River near Missoula to the Flathead River near Paradise.

The Tribes say recent testing shows unsafe levels of contaminants, including man-made chemicals, in all fish species. The Tribes also warn against eating rainbow trout and northern pike from the Bitterroot River and the upper Clark Fork above the Bitterroot to Rock Creek. They also say rainbow trout from the Blackfoot River are best avoided.

These contaminants have been linked to negative health impacts and may be associated with birth defects. Young children and women who are pregnant or nursing are at a higher risk for adverse effects.

The advisory is indefinite.

