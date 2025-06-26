© 2025 MTPR
Former Congressman, legislator Pat Williams dies at 87

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 26, 2025 at 10:34 AM MDT
Former Congressman Pat Williams
Provided by the Williams family
Former Congressman Pat Williams

Montana’s longest serving congressman, Pat Williams, died Wednesday at 87.

A proud son of Butte, Williams’ dedicated his life to public service. First, as a member of the National Guard and a teacher in his hometown. He then ran for public office, winning a Montana House of Representatives seat in 1966 and serving two terms.

After a stint working in Washington, D.C. for former Montana Congressman John Melcher, Williams made his own way to the U.S. Capitol. He won election to the House in 1978 – a position Montanans re-elected him to in eight consecutive elections for a total of 18 years.

He retired and still holds Montana’s record for longest tenure in Congress. He’s also the last Democrat to have represented the state in the House.

According to an obituary, Williams’ body will lie in state in the Capitol rotunda in Helena and his family will host a celebration of life in Missoula – both in July.

Further MTPR coverage is to come.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
