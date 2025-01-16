State House passes decorum rules to govern debate

Republican lawmakers Tuesday approved rules that define violations of decorum — or etiquette — legislators are expected to follow.

The new regulations come after a dispute over decorum and subsequent protest in the 2023 legislative session. That resulted in Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr being expelled from the floor.

The new amended rules say a representative may not personally attack another member, impugn motives of another member, use profane language, or threaten physical harm. The rules also create a three-strike system.

A first offense prompts a formal warning. A second offense leads to a member losing speaking privileges during floor debates for three days. And a third offense results in losing speaking privileges or expulsion from the floor for six days.

The rules do not preclude the Speaker of the House or House majority from handing down additional punishment at their discretion.

Republicans say the regulations are narrow and offer clarity to members. Democrats say the rules will stifle free speech and hinge on subjective interpretation.

The rules passed along party lines.