© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State House passes decorum rules to govern debate

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published January 16, 2025 at 6:58 AM MST
Rep. Zooey Zephyr on the Montana House floor as protesters chant "let her speak," on April 24, 2023. Zephyr, one of Montana’s first transgender lawmakers, is blocked from speaking on the House floor after she condemned Republicans for advancing anti LGBTQ legislation.
Shaylee Ragar
Rep. Zooey Zephyr on the Montana House floor as protesters chant "let her speak," on April 24, 2023. Zephyr, one of Montana’s first transgender lawmakers, is blocked from speaking on the House floor after she condemned Republicans for advancing anti LGBTQ legislation.

Republican lawmakers Tuesday approved rules that define violations of decorum — or etiquette — legislators are expected to follow.

The new regulations come after a dispute over decorum and subsequent protest in the 2023 legislative session. That resulted in Democratic Rep. Zooey Zephyr being expelled from the floor.

The new amended rules say a representative may not personally attack another member, impugn motives of another member, use profane language, or threaten physical harm. The rules also create a three-strike system.

A first offense prompts a formal warning. A second offense leads to a member losing speaking privileges during floor debates for three days. And a third offense results in losing speaking privileges or expulsion from the floor for six days.

The rules do not preclude the Speaker of the House or House majority from handing down additional punishment at their discretion.

Republicans say the regulations are narrow and offer clarity to members. Democrats say the rules will stifle free speech and hinge on subjective interpretation.

The rules passed along party lines.
Tags
Montana News Montana Legislature
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information