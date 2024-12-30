© 2025 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Daines, Sheehy receive committee assignments

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:48 AM MST
Montana’s two U.S. senators have received committee assignments with focuses on industry, natural resources, Indian Country and military affairs.

Sen.-elect Tim Sheehy will serve on the committees of Armed Services, Commerce, Science and Transportation, and Veterans’ Affairs. Sheehy beat incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester in November, who chaired Veterans’ Affairs and the defense appropriations subcommittee.

Sheehy says he’ll use his background as a Navy SEAL and business owner to “put America’s warfighters first, better serve our veterans, and deliver greater economic opportunity” for Montanans.

Montana’s soon-to-be senior Sen. Steve Daines will sit on committees on Finance, Foreign Relations, Energy and Natural Resources, and Indian Affairs. Foreign Relations is new for Daines. He previously served on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee.

Daines says he’ll prioritize working in his committees to enact President-elect Donald Trump’s agenda.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee Ragar  
