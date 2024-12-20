© 2024 MTPR
NorthWestern Energy invests in planned transmission line connecting multiple power grids

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:40 AM MST

NorthWestern Energy entered into an agreement to purchase 10 percent of the North Plains Connector.

The new transmission line across North Dakota and Montana will connect grids in three energy markets. A NorthWestern spokesperson says it will address the company’s need for more bandwidth to send and receive power over long distances.

Construction of the line is projected to begin in 2028. The connector would be in operation by 2032.

The North Plains Connector is a multi-billion dollar project, and received initial startup funds with a $700 million Department of Energy grant over the summer. The endpoint of the system is Colstrip, Montana.

In its announcement today NorthWestern said this project “reinforces the town's position as an essential energy hub.”
Montana News NorthWestern EnergyNorth Plains ConnectorU.S. Department of Energyenergy
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

