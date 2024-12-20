NorthWestern Energy invests in planned transmission line connecting multiple power grids

NorthWestern Energy entered into an agreement to purchase 10 percent of the North Plains Connector.

The new transmission line across North Dakota and Montana will connect grids in three energy markets. A NorthWestern spokesperson says it will address the company’s need for more bandwidth to send and receive power over long distances.

Construction of the line is projected to begin in 2028. The connector would be in operation by 2032.

The North Plains Connector is a multi-billion dollar project, and received initial startup funds with a $700 million Department of Energy grant over the summer. The endpoint of the system is Colstrip, Montana.

In its announcement today NorthWestern said this project “reinforces the town's position as an essential energy hub.”

