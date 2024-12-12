Deadline nears for feds to decide on endangered species status for grizzly bears 

More than 90 grizzly bears died this year in the Northern Rockies from things like vehicle collisions, livestock conflicts and more. A record 73 deaths happened in and around Yellowstone National Park.

This spike in deaths is cited by 15 wildlife and tribal groups calling on the federal government to reject petitions from Wyoming, Idaho and Montana that ask for grizzlies in those regions to be delisted from the Endangered Species Act.

Mary Cochenour, with EarthJustice says this year’s mortalities alone show states aren’t ready to manage bears.

"These rampant mortalities tell us that a new approach is needed. A new recovery approach needs to address the states' regulatory mechanisms. The states have already passed anti-predator laws and policies that increase the risk of grizzly bear mortality," Cochenour says.

Chris Servheen, the former bear recovery manager for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, says a move to delist early next year won’t be in the best interest of bears.

"Since 2015, the focus of some state agencies has changed from recovering grizzly bears, to delisting grizzly bears. Delisting takes the focus off real recovery and is pushed for political expediency, not to benefit grizzly bears," Servheen says.

State and federal wildlife officials didn’t immediately respond to MTPR’s request for comment.

A court order requires the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to make a delisting decision for the bear population surrounding Yellowstone National Park by January 20. A delisting decision is also expected for the population surrounding Glacier National Park next month.