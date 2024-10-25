© 2024 MTPR
Montana Department of Labor forecasts steady job growth over the next decade

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 25, 2024 at 7:56 PM MDT
Total Employment, Payroll Employment, Labor Force and Working Age Population
MTDLI Employment Projections, 2023-2033
Total Employment, Payroll Employment, Labor Force and Working Age Population

Montana is expected to see steady growth in the job market and increasing demand for workers over the next decade. That’s according to a forecast from the Montana Department of Labor and Industry.

The state labor department releases an annual report projecting the future job market. Analysts use employment and census data to forecast growth and identify occupations that will be in high demand.

This year’s report predicts Montana will create about 6,500 new jobs per year through 2033. The forecast expects over 70,000 annual openings in existing positions, largely driven by turnover due to Montana’s aging population.

According to Census data, nearly a quarter of Montanans are over 60 years old. Analysts expect in-migration from other states will help offset workforce losses due to retirement.

Job growth is predicted to be highest in western Montana, although analysts project central and eastern Montana will still steadily add jobs.

The projections identify construction, health care, and food service as the industries that will see the most growth.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
