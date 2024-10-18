Montana Renewables to receive a billion dollar loan to increase production 

A Montana fuel company will receive a billion dollar loan from the federal government to increase its production. Local communities hope these funds will enable the company to dispose of its waste differently.

The U.S. Department of Energy will loan $1.4 billion to Montana Renewables, a subsidiary of the Calumet Refinery in Great Falls.

The money will be used to expand Montana Renewables’ production of alternative aviation and diesel fuels derived from vegetable oils, grease and animal fats. The company is the largest producer of this type of jet fuel in the country. It says this expansion will enable it to double production.

Loans like this are part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to move away from the use of fossil fuels that drive climate change.

Pondera County Commissioners released a statement in response to the loan announcement saying they hope this funding will enable Montana Renewables to build its own wastewater treatment facility. The company’s fuel generation process produces thousands of gallons of wastewater it has been unable to treat.

