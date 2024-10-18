© 2024 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Dakota Utilities 16% rate increase denied by regulators

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 18, 2024 at 9:15 AM MDT

Montana Dakota Utilities is asking the Public Service Commission to charge customers 16% percent more, which would be $9.4 million more revenue a year. It takes time for the PSC to evaluate a rate case. So the utility wanted the commission to approve a temporary rate increase that would give it most of that money while it considers the full increase. Four of the five commissioners agreed that customers couldn’t afford the price jump, and rejected that temporary increase Tuesday.

Miles City resident Mary Catherine Dunphy opposed the increase, saying towns in eastern Montana are already struggling financially.

“Each year these utility companies keep coming at us. We're not getting the same kind of pay raises and increases in Social Security and that kind of stuff. So we lose ground a little bit financially every year,” said Dunphy.

Dunphy was one of several ratepayers along with city and county officials who came before the Commission asking them to vote against the price bump. MDU says these rate increases are needed to cover the costs of delivering power.

The PSC will vote on the permanent rate increase in the coming months.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories.

