The Farm Bill recently expired, leaving uncertainty for farmers, food aid

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published October 11, 2024 at 8:12 PM MDT

The country’s biggest federal spending bill for farm and food assistance expired at the end of September.

The Farm Bill influences what kind of food is grown, how food is grown, and pays for the largest food assistance program in the country. The last few years, Democrats and Republicans have disagreed on funding for SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and climate conservation policies in the bill.

Every Farm Bill expires after five years, then needs to be renewed by Congress.

“Ag makes a difference for everybody in the state of Montana. If ag does not do well, the state doesn’t,” said Ben Peterson.

Peterson farms and ranches near Judith Gap, and is on the board of the Montana Farmers Union. He was part of a group of producers that went to D.C. earlier this fall and lobbied for a new Farm Bill. He says it’s difficult for farmers to plan for the future without a new bill, and they could face uncertain subsidies for their crops.

“A lot of the Farm Bill programs specific to producers are designed to decrease risk. And so, that risk is not being decreased or is unknown. That becomes a huge problem,” Peterson said.

While the bill is important for farmers, most of it pays for SNAP. Twenty-two million households use SNAP to help pay for food, and could go without the benefit early next year unless a new Farm Bill is passed.

Congress could reconsider the legislation after the election.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

