Powerful windstorms could aggravate wildfire risk in southwest Montana

The National Weather Service is forecasting a powerful windstorm across much of Montana Friday.

Wind speeds between between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are predicted. The weather service says those speeds could be enough to down trees and powerlines. The wind, coupled with high temperatures and low precipitation, poses a critical wildfire risk to southwest Montana.

The storm is expected to hit the southwest Friday afternoon and move to central and north central Montana in the evening.