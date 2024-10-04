© 2024 MTPR
Powerful windstorms could aggravate wildfire risk in southwest Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 4, 2024 at 3:44 PM MDT

The National Weather Service is forecasting a powerful windstorm across much of Montana Friday.

Wind speeds between between 20 and 30 miles per hour, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour are predicted. The weather service says those speeds could be enough to down trees and powerlines. The wind, coupled with high temperatures and low precipitation, poses a critical wildfire risk to southwest Montana.

The storm is expected to hit the southwest Friday afternoon and move to central and north central Montana in the evening.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
