© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

New state law will give Montanans more control over their personal data online

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published October 3, 2024 at 6:43 AM MDT

A state law went into effect Tuesday that gives Montanans more control over their online personal data.

The Montana Consumer Data Privacy Act gives Montanans the right to access, correct, and delete personal data collected by companies on the internet. It also provides a way for folks to automatically opt-out of data collection.

The law applies to large companies like search engines and social media, as well as third-party brokers that harvest and sell personal data.

Ellen Hengesbach is a data privacy advocate with Public Interest Research Groups. She says companies collect information about users when they visit their websites.

“And this is bad for your personal security because the more data companies collect– and the more other companies they then sell it to– then the more likely it is your information will eventually be exposed in a breach or a hack and end up in the hands of identity thieves or scammers,” said Hengesbach.

The act allows Montanans to utilize a tool called a ‘universal opt out mechanism’ which automatically tells companies not to collect or sell your personal data. The act was passed with unanimous support from the state Legislature in 2023.
Tags
Montana News Ellen HengesbachMontana Public Interest Research GroupMontana Politics
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information