Butte cannabis workers unionize

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 27, 2024 at 7:04 AM MDT
People browsing at a medical marijuana dispensary.
Drug Policy Alliance
Workers at a marijuana dispensary in Butte Wednesday voted to form the first unionized cannabis workplace in Montana.

Employees of Honey Sour dispensaries in Butte voted unanimously Wednesday to join the local outpost of the United Food and Commercial Workers union.

UFCW says it’s organized nearly 300 dispensaries around the country since 2020 and the Honey Sour employees are the first in Montana to join.

According to records from the National Labor Relations Board, this was the first vote of its kind for a cannabis-related business in Montana

Melanie Wendt is one of the workers who organized. She says it’s significant the milestone was reached in Butte– which has historically played a central role in the American labor movement.

“I was born and raised here, my family has been here for about five generations. So honestly being able to not only be a part of history but to be a part of union-specific history in Butte, Montana is amazing,” said Wendt

Wendt says she and her colleagues hope their organizing effort shows cannabis work is a legitimate career.

A spokesperson for Honey Sour declined to comment on the union vote.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
