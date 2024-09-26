© 2024 MTPR
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

DNRC plan would open state trust lands to residential development

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published September 26, 2024 at 6:11 AM MDT

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation asked lawmakers for a bill that would open up state trust lands to residential development. But half of the Environmental Quality Council voted to withhold their support from the proposal.

DNRC’s proposal expands on legislation from the 2023 session. That law directed the agency to evaluate the possibility of building affordable housing on state trust lands near cities and towns.

Democratic Senator Willis Curdy and other lawmakers were worried about changing the use of public land and the lack of details in DNRC’s proposal.

"I’m really concerned that if we are going to make state trust lands available for residential development, that we really need to focus on affordability," Curdy said.

While new for Montana, DNRC’s proposed bill follows recent national trends promoting housing development on public land.

Several Utah Congressmen have introduced legislation to allow the federal government to sell public land for housing development. And the Biden Administration has suggested building affordable housing on federal public lands in Nevada.
Montana News Montana Department of Natural Resources and ConservationMontana LegislatureWillis CurdyHousing
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Environmental Reporter. She covers wildlife, natural resources, climate change and agriculture stories. She worked at Utah Public Radio and Yellowstone Public Radio prior to joining MTPR, and in wildlife conservation before becoming a journalist. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University and is an average birder who wants you to keep your cat indoors. Her life is run by her two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

