DNRC plan would open state trust lands to residential development

The Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation asked lawmakers for a bill that would open up state trust lands to residential development. But half of the Environmental Quality Council voted to withhold their support from the proposal.

DNRC’s proposal expands on legislation from the 2023 session. That law directed the agency to evaluate the possibility of building affordable housing on state trust lands near cities and towns.

Democratic Senator Willis Curdy and other lawmakers were worried about changing the use of public land and the lack of details in DNRC’s proposal.

"I’m really concerned that if we are going to make state trust lands available for residential development, that we really need to focus on affordability," Curdy said.

While new for Montana, DNRC’s proposed bill follows recent national trends promoting housing development on public land.