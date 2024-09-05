Lawmakers advance bill to “freeze footprint” of Montana dispensaries

State lawmakers last week advanced a bill that would prevent new marijuana dispensaries from opening for two years. The bill would keep the footprint of the industry to about 400 dispensaries.

Under current law, only existing medical marijuana providers can get licenses to open recreational dispensaries. But there is no limit on the amount of locations a license holder can open.

The new bill would allow current licensees to sell them to anyone, not just medical license holders. The Montana Cannabis Control Division wouldn’t issue licenses for new locations until 2027.

Pepper Petersen with the Montana Cannabis Guild says Montanans don’t want to see more shops opening.

“Can new entrepreneurs enter into this marketplace? Yes they can, but they can’t go throwing up a bunch of new dispensaries that are going to be counter to public opinion,” Petersen said.

Evan Kajander is the owner of the Apogee Gardens dispensary chain. He says the bill would halt plans to grow his business:

“So now I’ve worked really hard to build a business and I’m just stuck,” Kajander said.

Lawmakers last week advanced the bill out of the Interim Economic Affairs Committee. It will be considered by the full legislature during the 2025 session.