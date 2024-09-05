© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers advance bill to “freeze footprint” of Montana dispensaries

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published September 5, 2024 at 11:53 AM MDT
Marijuana in jars on a shop shelf.
iStock

State lawmakers last week advanced a bill that would prevent new marijuana dispensaries from opening for two years. The bill would keep the footprint of the industry to about 400 dispensaries.

Under current law, only existing medical marijuana providers can get licenses to open recreational dispensaries. But there is no limit on the amount of locations a license holder can open.

The new bill would allow current licensees to sell them to anyone, not just medical license holders. The Montana Cannabis Control Division wouldn’t issue licenses for new locations until 2027.

Pepper Petersen with the Montana Cannabis Guild says Montanans don’t want to see more shops opening.

“Can new entrepreneurs enter into this marketplace? Yes they can, but they can’t go throwing up a bunch of new dispensaries that are going to be counter to public opinion,” Petersen said.

Evan Kajander is the owner of the Apogee Gardens dispensary chain. He says the bill would halt plans to grow his business:

“So now I’ve worked really hard to build a business and I’m just stuck,” Kajander said.

Lawmakers last week advanced the bill out of the Interim Economic Affairs Committee. It will be considered by the full legislature during the 2025 session.
Tags
Montana News Cannabis Control DivisionMontana Cannabis GuildInterim Economic Affairs CommitteeMontana LegislaturePepper Petersen
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information