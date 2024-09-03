© 2024 MTPR
Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Montana wildfires intensify under warm, dry and windy conditions

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy,
Elinor Smith
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:27 PM MDT
Updated September 3, 2024 at 3:19 PM MDT

The Johnson Fire expanded by more than 3,000 acres over the last week after lightning sparked the blaze in late July. The Ravalli County Sheriff’s office ordered residents of Frog Pond Basin to evacuate Monday night. Residents on Little East Fork Road remain under an evacuation order due to the fire.

A map of the Johnson fire as of Tuesday, September 3rd.
Inciweb.
A map of the Johnson fire as of Tuesday, September 3rd.

Rich Martinez is a firefighter and public information officer working the Johnson Fire. He says crews preventatively burned underbrush behind the evacuated homes Monday night.

“Went really well; looked real clean,” Martinez said in a phone interview. “Just a nice understory burn that went up the hill.”

Martinez says more than 150 personnel are responding to the Johnson Fire, with additional engines and water tankers on the way.

Meanwhile, managers say the Sharrott Creek Fire is now 3% contained after growing south and west — largely away from populated areas.

Thick smoke blanketed much of western Montana on Labor Day, driving air quality into “unhealthy” levels. The state Department of Environmental Quality says fires in western Montana and Idaho fueled the haze, including the 9,000-acre Wye fire burning west of Hamilton across the state border.

A map of the Sharrott Creek fire as of Tuesday, September 3rd.
A map of the Sharrott Creek fire as of Tuesday, September 3rd.

A low pressure system may bring some relief from the smoke Tuesday and Wednesday, but forecasters caution another period of hot, dry conditions through the end of the week will likely stoke fire growth and smoke production.

The Grouse fire burning at 4,822 acres ten miles south of Wise River has been 22% contained as of most recent report. Fire crews are working to put out residual heat and prevent the fire's spread. Warm, dry and unstable weather could result in increased fire activity.

For tips on how to prepare for a wildfire evacuation or improve air filtration in your home, head to the “wildfires” page on mtpr.org.
Montana News Johnson FireSharrott Creek FireGrouse FireRed Flag Warning
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
