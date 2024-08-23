© 2024 MTPR
Montanans will vote on constitutional initiatives that change election rules

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 23, 2024 at 6:00 PM MDT

Two measures that could change how Montanans elect their government leaders will appear on November’s ballot. The Montana Secretary of State certified the proposals Thursday.

One would create an open primary where the top four candidates advance regardless of party. Another measure would require candidates for most statewide offices to earn more than 50% of the vote to win.

The bipartisan backers of the constitutional initiatives say new election systems will fight political polarization and force candidates to be accountable to a broader base.

The measures would require the state Legislature to come up with the details to implement the changes.

The Montana GOP has launched an opposition campaign. The party equated a top-four primary to ranked choice voting, and said it’ll erode public trust in elections.
2024 elections voting
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
