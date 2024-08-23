Democrats sue to remove Green Party Senate candidate from the ballot

The Montana Democratic Party is suing the state to remove a Green Party U.S. Senate candidate from the ballot.

Democrats say candidate Robert Barb was unduly appointed as the Green Party candidate. The spot opened when the winner of the party primary dropped out of the race just an hour before the deadline to withdraw.

If Barb is allowed to remain a candidate, he’ll face Democratic Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Republican Tim Sheehy and Libertarian Sid Daoud in November.

Democrats argue the Green Party didn’t follow its own rules in appointing Barb, and that he’s actually a Republican. They point to Barb’s donations to Republicans and his posts on social media.

Steve Kelly, ballot access coordinator for the Montana Green Party, called the lawsuit a “bullying tactic.” He says the Democratic Party is trying to suppress third party voters that could take support from Tester.

The lawsuit was filed in Lewis and Clark District Court. It asks the court to require the Secretary of State to remove Barb from the ballot.