Campaigning in Missoula, Tester says democracy is at stake

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester was joined by two prominent Montanans for a campaign fundraiser in Missoula on Wednesday. The Democrat is likely to face a razor-thin margin in his race for a fourth term.

Ticket packages for the event called “Rock on Jon” started at $200. That included entry into a panel discussion with Tester and a ticket for Pearl Jam’s concert in Missoula Thursday evening.

Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament and Tester share a hometown – Big Sandy. The bassist and the senator were joined on stage for a conversation about the 2024 election by Missoulian Hank Green, an author and popular Youtuber.

“There’s a lot going on in this country and it’s been a weird couple of months. But can you talk a little bit about what’s at stake,” Green asked.

Tester said it’s bigger than just his bid to retain the seat, which could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

“Mine isn’t the important one, it’s the one at the top.”

Tester said democracy is at stake. He likened the risks of the current political environment to the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962. Tester said the U.S. needs strong leaders to bring people together. Tester did not endorse Vice President Kamala Harris, who will lead his party on the 2024 ballot.

Tester said Montana is at a watershed moment. He criticized his opponent, Republican Tim Sheehy, for saying he supports the privatization of health care and that local officials are better suited to manage public land .

“So, the person who says that doesn’t know Montana,” Tester said.

Sheehy says he does not support the sale or transfer of public lands.

Tester said campaigning has gotten harder since he first ran for Congress in 2006, and pointed to the Citizens United decision loosening campaign finance rules. He lamented the possibility of his race drawing in a quarter of a million dollars by the end.

Tester has so far outraised Sheehy three to one. A recent Emerson College poll put them in a dead heat with about three months until the election.