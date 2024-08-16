Survey finds bipartisan support for oil and gas reform in Montana

A new survey released Thursday has found bipartisan support from Montana voters for new federal oil and gas leasing reforms.

This spring, the Bureau of Land Management proposed several reforms to oil and gas leasing on federal public lands. Some changes targeted decades old financial policies; increasing the rates companies pay for leases, and eliminating noncompetitive leasing, where leases could be sold for as low as 1.50 an acre.

A new poll commissioned by the Montana Wildlife Federation , surveyed 500 Montana voters about their thoughts on the changes.

Polling found a majority of respondents supported these changes. The strongest support, 96%, was for requiring oil and gas companies be held financially responsible for the cleanup and reclamation costs associated with drilling.

Other changes include; prioritizing lease sales in areas with higher oil and gas potential while avoiding leasing lands with important wildlife habitat. The rule applies to new leases, and does not affect existing rights or operations.

The Bureau of Land Management oversees more than 27 million acres of federal land in Montana.