© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Libertarian candidate still running for US Senate despite Trump’s comments

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published August 14, 2024 at 2:06 PM MDT
Sid Daoud
https://libertysid.com/
Sid Daoud

Former President Donald Trump gave the Libertarian candidate in Montana’s U.S. Senate race an unexpected shoutout at his rally in Bozeman. The president said the candidate had a surprise announcement coming – but that’s not the case.

Kalispell city councilor and Libertarian candidate Sid Daoud says he was not expecting Trump to single him out at Friday’s rally.

“Where is our Libertarian friend? And I think he’s going to be with us. Where is he?” Trump said.

Daoud was also not expecting this statement from Trump:

“I think he’s going to be giving you a very nice surprise very soon,” Trump said.

Trump was in Bozeman stumping for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy – Daoud’s opponent. Both are in the race to unseat Incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Daoud said in an interview afterward that Trump seemingly implied the Libertarian would drop out of the race.

“There was a clear message. And I got it. But you know I’m a bullheaded ex-Army sergeant and you can’t really encourage me or make me do anything I don’t want to do,” Daoud said.

Daoud says he was invited to Bozeman at the last minute to talk about issues with Sheehy and other top Republicans, including U.S. Sen. Steve Daines.

Daoud says he was never asked to drop out, but the Republicans told him that withdrawing may help the GOP win control of the Senate. Daoud was unpersuaded and is continuing his campaign

He says the meeting was organized by the leaders of the national Libertarian Party. Daoud was offered a chartered flight to Bozeman. He took it, but says he doesn’t know who paid for it.

The Libertarian Party nor the Trump campaign immediately responded to MTPR’s questions.

Montana State University political scientist Eric Raile says it makes sense Republicans would want a Libertarian to step aside as they are most likely to pull votes away from the GOP.

“So if you have a Libertarian candidate getting 3 or 4% of the vote, that is enough to sway those elections,” Raile said.

Spokespeople for Sheehy and Daines said the Republicans did not encourage Daoud to drop out. They say they told Daoud Libertarians have far more in common with the GOP than with Democrats.
Tags
Montana News Montana Libertarian PartySid DaoudDonald TrumpTim SheehySteve DainesEric RaileMontana Republican Party
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information