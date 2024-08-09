© 2024 MTPR
Construction begins on a new hospital in Harlowton

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 9, 2024 at 5:48 PM MDT

Harlowton is getting a new hospital. Federal officials and hospital staff broke ground at the new site in Central Montana Friday.

The new 36,000 square-foot facility is scheduled for completion by the end of next year. Wheatland Memorial Healthcare in Harlowton is more than 70 years old and staff say it’s hard to keep the building up to date with modern medical standards.

Many rural hospitals have closed across the country because of funding issues and aging infrastructure. If Harlowton’s hospital were to shut down because of those issues, the next facility is more than 50 miles away.

Wheatland Memorial is benefitting from about $20 million low-interest federal loans and grants that will help build the new hospital and keep access to critical health care in the community.
Tags
Montana News Health careHarlowton MontanaWheatland Memorial Healthcare
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
