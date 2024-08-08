© 2024 MTPR
Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

State approves changes to domestic violence survivor funding

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published August 8, 2024 at 6:23 PM MDT

The Montana Board of Crime Control voted Wednesday to change how it funds organizations that help survivors of domestic violence. More of the money will now go where demand for services is highest.

The money comes from the federal program to prevent violence against women. Montana receives over one million dollars a year from the program to strengthen victim services in the state.

Historically, the grants have been distributed equally among organizations that applied. This grant cycle, funding will be handed out proportionally based on an organization's need.

In 2023, 44% of assaults and 35% of homicides that took place in Montana were related to domestic violence.
