Meetings planned Monday night for Johnson and Grouse Fires
Johnson Fire — 3 miles south of the Springer Memorial Community
Managers say the Johnson Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest didn’t grow Sunday thanks to new rainfall. It was burning an estimated 305 acres at last report.
Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate with little warning if fire conditions change:
Little East Fork to Teepee Creek, including
- Springer Memorial
- Bonanza
- Needle Creek
60 firefighters are working the blaze at last report. A public meeting on the fire is set for 6 p.m. Monday, August 5 at the Springer Memorial Clubhouse.
Grouse Fire — 10 miles southwest of Wise River
The Grouse Fire grew to 2,600 acres and stood at 0% contained as of Monday afternoon, according to managers. The blaze is burning on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest south of the community of Wise River.
More than 230 personnel are working the fire, which is burning in heavy downed timber. So far, no evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.
A public meeting on the fire is set for 6 p.m. Monday, August 5 at the Wise River Community Foundation Building.
Black Mountain Fire — 6 miles northwest of Lincoln
The Black Mountain Fire grew to about 180 acres as of last report Sunday evening and stood at 0% containment. Cooler temperatures Sunday favored firefighting efforts, and more than 220 personnel are working the blaze.
Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate with little warning if fire conditions change:
- North of Lone Point Dr. and Tamarack
- North of North Lincoln Gulch/Morris Dr.
North of the intersection of Beaver Creek Rd. and Stonewall Creek
- All feeder roads north of that intersection
Miller Peak Fire — 7 miles south of Missoula
Cooler temperatures and rain Sunday also aided containment efforts on the Miller Peak Fire burning on the Lolo National Forest. Containment stood at 73% as of Monday afternoon, with more than 170 personnel working the blaze. It’s burned more than 2,700 acres.
All evacuation warnings for the fire have been lifted.
Managers plan to provide updates on the Miller Peak Fire every other day moving forward, as fire activity has decreased.