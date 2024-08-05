© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Meetings planned Monday night for Johnson and Grouse Fires

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 5, 2024 at 1:23 PM MDT
Water is brought to the fire line via engines, skidgeons, and water tenders on the Black Mountain Fire on Aug. 3.
Johnson Fire — 3 miles south of the Springer Memorial Community

An aerial photo of the Johnson Fire taken on Aug. 3.
Managers say the Johnson Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest didn’t grow Sunday thanks to new rainfall. It was burning an estimated 305 acres at last report.

Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate with little warning if fire conditions change:

  • Little East Fork to Teepee Creek, including

    • Springer Memorial
    • Bonanza
    • Needle Creek

60 firefighters are working the blaze at last report. A public meeting on the fire is set for 6 p.m. Monday, August 5 at the Springer Memorial Clubhouse.

A map depicting the burn area of the Grouse Fire as of Aug. 5.
Grouse Fire — 10 miles southwest of Wise River

The Grouse Fire grew to 2,600 acres and stood at 0% contained as of Monday afternoon, according to managers. The blaze is burning on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest south of the community of Wise River.

More than 230 personnel are working the fire, which is burning in heavy downed timber. So far, no evacuation warnings or orders have been issued.

A public meeting on the fire is set for 6 p.m. Monday, August 5 at the Wise River Community Foundation Building.

A map depicting the burn area of the Black Mountain Fire as of Aug. 4.
Black Mountain Fire — 6 miles northwest of Lincoln

The Black Mountain Fire grew to about 180 acres as of last report Sunday evening and stood at 0% containment. Cooler temperatures Sunday favored firefighting efforts, and more than 220 personnel are working the blaze.

Residents living in the following areas are under an evacuation warning, meaning they should be prepared to evacuate with little warning if fire conditions change:

  • North of Lone Point Dr. and Tamarack
  • North of North Lincoln Gulch/Morris Dr.

  • North of the intersection of Beaver Creek Rd. and Stonewall Creek

    • All feeder roads north of that intersection

A map depicting the burn area and containment lines of the Miller Peak Fire as of Aug. 5.
Miller Peak Fire — 7 miles south of Missoula

Cooler temperatures and rain Sunday also aided containment efforts on the Miller Peak Fire burning on the Lolo National Forest. Containment stood at 73% as of Monday afternoon, with more than 170 personnel working the blaze. It’s burned more than 2,700 acres.

All evacuation warnings for the fire have been lifted.

Managers plan to provide updates on the Miller Peak Fire every other day moving forward, as fire activity has decreased.
Montana News wildfire
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

He is best reached by emailing austin.amestoy@umt.edu.
