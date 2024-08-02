© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Advocacy groups sue feds over grizzly bear removals

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published August 2, 2024 at 5:50 PM MDT
A culvert trap set for a grizzly bear has a large warning printed on the side saying "Danger. Bear Trap. Keep Away."
Nick Mott
A culvert trap set for a grizzly bear.

Advocacy groups are asking a judge to order the federal government to draft a new assessment of the impact of relocating or killing grizzlies.

Lawyers for Trap Free Montana, WildEarth Guardians, and Western Watersheds Project told a federal district court judge Friday that even one grizzly removal can impact a small, recovering population of bears.

They also say Wildlife Services, the federal group tasked with managing threats to livestock, is not assessing how these removals impact bear movement. The ability of bears to move from one area to another has been identified as a key part of the species recovery.

Lawyers for Wildlife Services, which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, say it is only responsible for addressing predator damages. They say that questions of management or conservation are the responsibility of the Department of Interior. That agency manages grizzlies as they remain federally protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Separately, the Interior department is currently considering delisting the bear populations around Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks; that decision is expected at the end of the year.

"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Grizzly bear historic and current range.
Timeline: A History Of Grizzly Bear Recovery In The Lower 48 States
At their peak, grizzly bears numbered more than 50,000 in the Lower 48. They roamed from the West Coast to the Great Plains, from northern Alaska to…
Tags
Montana News Trap Free MontanaWildEarth GuardiansWestern Watersheds ProjectWildlife ServicesUS Department of AgricultureU.S. Department of the InteriorEnvironmentgrizzly bearsEndangered Species Act
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
"The Wide Open" podcast from Montana Public Radio and the Montana Media Lab.
The Wide Open
Explore the places where we come together and fall apart. The Wide Open brings nuanced reporting on under-covered environmental issues. Our deep storytelling provides context to the forces shaping our lives — with plenty of adventure, wildlife and rich sound along the way.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information