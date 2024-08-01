Former President Donald Trump scheduled to visit Bozeman next week

First reported by Montana Talks, Trump plans to stop in Bozeman next Friday to stump for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy. He’s challenging Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

Sheehy said in a post to social media that he’s grateful Trump is coming, and that the presidential candidate knows “how important it is” to flip Tester’s seat. The race could decide control of the U.S. Senate.

The visit will be Trump’s first rally in Montana this election cycle. He rallied voters here four times in support of Congressman Matt Rosendale’s unsuccessful bid against Tester in 2018.