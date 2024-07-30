Montana University System braces for downturn in number of graduating seniors

The Montana University System is bracing for a possible downturn in the number of graduating high-school seniors in coming years. The university system plans to broaden recruitment in order to attract new students.

Montana’s public universities are growing their roster of online courses, accelerated degree paths, and high school dual-credit opportunities.

State Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian told state lawmakers recently the university system is making an effort to attract more rural, nontraditional and low-income students.

“In short: we need to attract a wider swath of students into the university system from Montana and beyond,” Christian said.

Christian said the system is trying to stay ahead of changing demographics and workforce demands.

Researchers estimate 2 out every 3 Montana jobs will require a college degree by 2031, and about half of Montanansdidn’t have a college diploma as of 2022. The overall number of high-school graduates is also projected to decline over the next decade due to reduced birth rates.

To attract new students, Christian said the system launched the Sprint Degree program last summer, which offers 2-year certifications in high-demand fields like construction management and elementary education.

“Sprint Degree students just simply learn faster and earn sooner in a wide variety of occupations,” said Christian.

A state committee looking at long-term economic trends listened to Christian’s update as they consider plans ahead of the 2025 legislative session.