Montana Wildfire News
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations ordered northwest of Lincoln due to nearby wildfire

Montana Public Radio
Published July 29, 2024 at 6:10 PM MDT
Montana Public Radio wildfire news

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff issued an evacuation order around 5:30 p.m. Monday for homes north of Highway 200 from Lone Point Drive to the east just past Stonewall Creek.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Black Mountain Fire is about a mile and half from the small community of Lincoln Springs and burning toward the community.

Updates are being posted on the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Helena-Lewis and Clark National ForestFacebook pages.

Montana News wildfireLewis & Clark County Sheriff's DepartmentHelena-Lewis and Clark National Forest
