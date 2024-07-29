Evacuations ordered northwest of Lincoln due to nearby wildfire

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff issued an evacuation order around 5:30 p.m. Monday for homes north of Highway 200 from Lone Point Drive to the east just past Stonewall Creek.

According to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, the Black Mountain Fire is about a mile and half from the small community of Lincoln Springs and burning toward the community.

Updates are being posted on the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Helena-Lewis and Clark National ForestFacebook pages.

