MTPR's broadcast and stream have been affected by power outages and may be offline intermittently

Missoula County designated as a primary natural disaster area amid ongoing drought

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published July 25, 2024 at 6:56 PM MDT

Due to the severity of the ongoing drought facing Montana, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Missoula County as a primary natural disaster area.

Producers in the county can now apply for federal Farm Service Agency emergency loans and other assistance programs.

The designation comes after a record-low snowpack this winter, and early spring runoff has caused intense droughts across much of the state.

Flathead, Granite, Lake, Mineral, Powell, Ravalli and Sanders Counties have all received drought designations as well.

Nearly every part of Montana is in some stage of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Montana also has the worst drought out of any state in the West.
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
