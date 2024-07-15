© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Montana FWP kills food-conditioned bear that raided campsite in the Flathead

Montana Public Radio | By Elinor Smith
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:19 PM MDT

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks killed a food-conditioned black bear after a conflict with campers in the Flathead Valley.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says the bear was reported last week at campsites on the north end of Hungry Horse Reservoir. FWP said the bear broke a car window and entered a tent in search of food. One person was cited for the improper storage of food while camping.

FWP set traps for the bear on the 4th of July, and euthanized it after it was caught, saying it was food conditioned.

The agency says food-conditioned bears can be more aggressive towards humans. FWP recommends any food item be stored out of tents, and any garbage be thrown away in bear-proof trash cans.

More information on how to properly secure a campsite away from wildlife can be found on Montana FWP website
Tags
Montana News Montana Fish, Wildlife & ParkswildlifeEnvironmentblack bears
Elinor Smith
Elinor is a reporter and the host of evening news on Montana Public Radio.
