A graphic showing individuals reading a paper, listening to the radio, watching video, using a computer and using a phone.
Survey: How do you get your news and entertainment?
Tell us how you use the radio, along with social media, smartphones, tablets, streaming and the web to stay connected to entertainment, news and updates from MTPR and other sources. Whether you use all these things or none, your response is helpful.
We're suspending our live coverage of the Montana Folk Festival to follow the developing story on former president Trump
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana political figures react to shooting at Trump rally

Montana Public Radio | By Corin Cates-Carney
Published July 13, 2024 at 10:40 PM MDT
Screen shot of Secret Service on stage after a shooting at at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.
Screen shot of Secret Service on stage after a shooting at at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.

Montana political figures released statements Saturday after a shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, PA., on Saturday.

According to the Secret Service,one rally attendee is dead and the suspected shooter is dead. Trump said on Truth Socialthat he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Republic Sen. Steve Daines posted:

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester posted:

Republican candidate for Senate Tim Sheehy wrote:

In a separate post, Sheehy also wrote on Facebook "President Trump is STRONG. He's an American Warrior fighting to Save America. God bless President Trump!"

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale (MT-2) posted:

Rosendale also shared an X post from Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz that said "FIGHT!"

Rosendale's next post on X said "There is no place in a civil society for violence in politics. This is a very sad day for our country."

Republican candidate for Montana's second congressional seat Troy Downing posted:

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke (MT-1) posted:

Zinke also shared a messagefrom U.S. House Majority Leader and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise that said "For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we've seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop."

Democratic candidate for Montana's first congressional district Monica Tranel posted:

Republican Governor Greg Gianforte posted:

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse posted:

Montana News Trump rally shooting Donald TrumpSteve DainesJon TesterTim SheehyMatt RosendaleTroy DowningRyan ZinkeMonica TranelGreg GianforteRyan BusseMontana Politics
Corin Cates-Carney
Corin Cates-Carney manages MTPR’s daily and long-term news projects. After spending more than five years living and reporting across Western and Central Montana, he became news director in early 2020.
See stories by Corin Cates-Carney
