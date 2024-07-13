Montana political figures react to shooting at Trump rally

Montana political figures released statements Saturday after a shooting at former President Donald Trump's rally in Butler, PA., on Saturday.

According to the Secret Service,one rally attendee is dead and the suspected shooter is dead. Trump said on Truth Socialthat he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear."

Republic Sen. Steve Daines posted:

Please join me in praying for President @realDonaldTrump and everyone else at the rally in Pennsylvania. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) July 13, 2024

Democratic Sen. Jon Tester posted:

Republican candidate for Senate Tim Sheehy wrote:

In a separate post, Sheehy also wrote on Facebook "President Trump is STRONG. He's an American Warrior fighting to Save America. God bless President Trump!"

Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale (MT-2) posted:

Jean and I are praying for President Trump and for the safety and health of those at the rally. https://t.co/aacJlQkySp — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) July 13, 2024

Rosendale also shared an X post from Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz that said "FIGHT!"

Rosendale's next post on X said "There is no place in a civil society for violence in politics. This is a very sad day for our country."

Republican candidate for Montana's second congressional seat Troy Downing posted:

Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke (MT-1) posted:

Pray for the President and our country. — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) July 13, 2024

Zinke also shared a messagefrom U.S. House Majority Leader and Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise that said "For weeks Democrat leaders have been fueling ludicrous hysteria that Donald Trump winning re-election would be the end of democracy in America. Clearly we've seen far left lunatics act on violent rhetoric in the past. This incendiary rhetoric must stop."

Democratic candidate for Montana's first congressional district Monica Tranel posted:

The American Government is one where all agree on the rules, and violence has no place in our democracy.



We make our voices heard at the ballot box. Freedom to assemble and freedom from fear are foundational to making our voices heard. — Monica Tranel (@MonicaTranel) July 13, 2024

Republican Governor Greg Gianforte posted:

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ryan Busse posted: