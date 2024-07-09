© 2024 MTPR
Briefs: Job training for lumber workers, Fishing restrictions in effect

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published July 9, 2024 at 8:03 PM MDT

Montana awarded $800,000 in funding amid lumber yard layoffs
Jon Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry this week received federal grant funding to help laid-off lumber workers find new jobs.

The closures of two lumber yards this spring — Pyramid Mountain in Seeley Lake, and Roseburg Forest Products in Missoula — put hundreds of workers out of a job.

The U.S. Department of Labor made nearly $2 million available from its National Dislocated Worker Grants program, which provides money to states that experience large, unexpected layoffs.

The first $800,000 of the award was given to Montana this week. The Montana DLI said it would use the money to train affected workers for new jobs in high-demand occupations in the region.

Hoot owl restrictions go into place following excessive heat
Jon Hooks | Montana Public Radio

State wildlife officials have announced partial fishing closures on rivers in Montana due to heat. Hoot owl restrictions, which close rivers to fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight, go into effect Wednesday, July 10.

Restrictions will apply to sections of the Big Hole, Beaverhead, Ruby, Jefferson, and Madison rivers in southwest Montana. The Clark Fork from its headwaters to the confluence with Rock Creek and the entirety of Silver Bow Creek will also be restricted, as well as a portion of the Sun River in central Montana.

Officials implement the restrictions to reduce stress on fish when water temperatures reach more than 73 degrees for three consecutive days. Restrictions will remain in place until conditions improve.
