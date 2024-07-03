© 2024 MTPR
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Rising temperatures could signal the start of summer fire season 

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 3, 2024 at 4:32 PM MDT
Normal fire season progression across the contiguous U.S. and Alaska shown by monthly fire density (number of fires per unit area). Fire size and fire severity cannot be inferred from this analysis. (Based on 1999-2010 FPA Data)
National Interagency Fire Center
Normal fire season progression across the contiguous U.S. and Alaska shown by monthly fire density (number of fires per unit area). Fire size and fire severity cannot be inferred from this analysis. (Based on 1999-2010 FPA Data).

Fire experts are sticking to their predictions of a later-than-normal start and end to Montana’s summer wildfire season. Increased fire activity could be just around the corner.

The National Interagency Fire Center’s latest outlook, dated July 1st, shows the potential for significant wildfires in Montana this summer remains "normal" through September. NIFC defines "Significant Fire Potential" as the likelihood local fire crews will need outside help to manage wildfires.

Fire activity may quickly ramp up after a slow start in the Northern Rockies. Forecasters say temperatures will likely climb into the mid 90’s by the weekend and linger through mid-month. Below normal precipitation is expected during that time. That should offer ample opportunity for green vegetation to cure and dry which will help fuel any fire starts.

According to the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, roughly 75 percent of Montana wildfires are human-caused.

Heading into the Independence Day weekend, the agency reminds Montanans that fireworks are prohibited on all federal, state and county lands. It also says to never leave campfires unattended and they should be fully extinguished before leaving the area.
Montana News National Interagency Fire CenterMontana Department of Natural Resources and Conservationwildfireweather
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
edward.obrien@umt.edu.  
(406) 243-4065
