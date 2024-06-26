State says refunds are coming for overtaxed Browning residents

State officials are working to get refunds to Browning residents who were overcharged on their property tax bills.

Lee Montana first reported homeowners in Browning received unusually high appraisal values and property tax bills last fall — some four times the amount they paid last year.

That led the state Department of Revenue to re-evaluate the homeowners’ properties. The agency says a computing error miscalculated the values of 385 properties in town. Now, state officials are working to get refunds to Browning residents who were overcharged on their property tax bills.

Bryce Kaatz with the department told lawmakers in late June that all affected residents should receive letters with their updated appraisals this week. He said the department is working with Glacier County to issue refunds to homeowners as quickly as possible.

Kaatz said the agency is looking at safeguards to prevent the error from happening again.