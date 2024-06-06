© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Montana Election Guide
Election Guide
2024 Montana Primary elections

Four charged in Gallatin county over alleged CBD ponzi scheme

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published June 6, 2024 at 2:26 PM MDT

Four men were charged last week in Gallatin county for allegedly defrauding investors, farmers, and the State of Montana out of millions of dollars while operating a hemp extraction business.

The state of Montana and Gallatin County Attorney allege a group involved with  Texas-based CBD oil company Isotex Health engaged in a conspiracy including a ponzi scheme.

Two of the defendants are Gallatin county residents, the others reside in Texas and Washington state. Prosecutors allege the defendants used fraudulent financial documents and forged laboratory test results to acquire more than $6 million from investors and apply for a small business grant from the state of Montana.

Isotex entered into contracts with several farmers in eastern Montana to grow hemp, andleased a large industrial building in Libby, where the business CEO reportedly said they hoped to hire more than 100 employees to process hemp into CBD products. But prosecutors allege the company never produced or sold any actual products.

The state grant was never administered to the company. Lincoln county officials withheld the grant, which wasannounced days after the company was sued by investors and abandoned its facility in Libby.

Preliminary hearings in the case are scheduled for early July in Gallatin County.
Tags
Montana News Gallatin CountyhempCBD
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information