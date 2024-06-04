Election night updates for the 2024 primaries

Montana’s U.S. Senate race is set for November. The Associated Press has called the Democratic and Republican primaries and Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Tester will face Republican Tim Sheehy for the seat that could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

Tester is a three-term senator and farmer from Big Sandy. Sheehy is a political newcomer, former Navy SEAL and business owner from Bozeman.

Tester beat challenger Michael Hummert, a Navy veteran from Helena. Sheehy won a three-way contest over former Public Service Commissioner Brad Johnson and environmental consultant Charles Walkingchild.

Montana’s Western U.S. House primary races for Republicans and Democrats have also been called by the AP setting up a rematch. Representative Ryan Zinke has won as the Republican candidate and will face off against Democratic candidate and environmental lawyer Monica Tranel in the general election.

Gov. Greg Gianforte has secured his place as the Republican candidate in the Governor’s race, according to an AP race call. Gianforte faced a challenge from far-right state Rep. Tanner Smith of Lakeside. In the Democratic Primary Ryan Busse has beat Jim Hunt to advance to the general election.

The Associated Press has also called several other primary races since polls closed at 8.

For the Secretary of State race, newspaper owner Jesse Mullen is the Democratic candidate running against the Republican candidate, incumbent Secretary Christi Jacobsen. Bozeman attorney Ben Alke is the Democratic candidate for Attorney General.

In the State Auditor race, Whitefish business executive John Repke is the Democratic candidate.

State senator Shannon O’Brien is the Democratic candidate for the Superintendent of Public Instruction.