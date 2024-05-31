© 2024 MTPR
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Republicans in Congress decry guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal trial

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published May 31, 2024 at 11:34 AM MDT
President Donald Trump and then-Montana Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale at a July 5, 2018 campaign rally in Great Falls, MT.
Sally Mauk
/
Montana Public Radio

Montana’s Republican congressional delegates are decrying a New York City jury’s conviction of former President Donald Trump as unjust.

Trump was found guilty Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to an adult film star.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines called that verdict “a sham.” Daines says the jury’s decision is politically motivated, and accused the judge presiding over the case of bias after he donated $35 to Democrats in 2020.

Montana’s Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale had similar reactions, with Zinke calling the verdict a stain on the American justice system and Rosendale equating the verdict to election interference, as Trump is the Republican frontrunner for president.

Montana’s lone Democratic federal office holder, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is seeking reelection this year, said in a statement that he respects the judicial process and believes everyone should be treated fairly. He said voters will get the final say on Trump in November.
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
