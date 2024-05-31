Montana Republicans in Congress decry guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal trial

Montana’s Republican congressional delegates are decrying a New York City jury’s conviction of former President Donald Trump as unjust.

Trump was found guilty Thursday on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to an adult film star.

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines called that verdict “a sham.” Daines says the jury’s decision is politically motivated, and accused the judge presiding over the case of bias after he donated $35 to Democrats in 2020.

Montana’s Congressmen Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale had similar reactions, with Zinke calling the verdict a stain on the American justice system and Rosendale equating the verdict to election interference, as Trump is the Republican frontrunner for president.

Montana’s lone Democratic federal office holder, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, who is seeking reelection this year, said in a statement that he respects the judicial process and believes everyone should be treated fairly. He said voters will get the final say on Trump in November.