Antler hunter kills charging grizzly near Wolf Creek

A female grizzly bear with a new cub was shot and killed by an antler hunter near Wolf Creek in Lewis and Clark County late last month. That’s according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The agency said the man was looking for shed antlers when he encountered and was charged by the sow. FWP said the hunter was not carrying bear spray and fatally shot the grizzly with a handgun.

FWP reported the sow’s cub was captured by bear specialists and is being held at the agency’s wildlife rehabilitation center until it can be placed in an accredited zoo.

The incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.