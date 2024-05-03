© 2024 MTPR
Antler hunter kills charging grizzly near Wolf Creek

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 3, 2024 at 8:01 PM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear.
iStock

A female grizzly bear with a new cub was shot and killed by an antler hunter near Wolf Creek in Lewis and Clark County late last month. That’s according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP).

The agency said the man was looking for shed antlers when he encountered and was charged by the sow. FWP said the hunter was not carrying bear spray and fatally shot the grizzly with a handgun.

FWP reported the sow’s cub was captured by bear specialists and is being held at the agency’s wildlife rehabilitation center until it can be placed in an accredited zoo.

The incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
